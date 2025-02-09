Piala snags WBO Oriental title from Chinese foe, bags P100K bonus

CEBU CITY, Philippines – ARQ Boxing Stable’s Rodex “The Tank” Piala put on an electrifying performance to unseat the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight champion Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke, scoring a unanimous decision victory in the “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” boxing spectacle on Saturday night, February 8, at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

The victory was a fitting birthday gift for Piala, who turned 30 just a day before the fight. More than claiming the title, he was determined to protect his home turf, entertain his fellow Cebuanos, and fulfill a promise to avenge his compatriot Virgel Vitor, who lost to Laayibieke last year.

Piala’s dominance was evident on the judges’ scorecards, winning with tallies of 117-110, 116-111, and 115-112 after 12 grueling rounds.

Facing an opponent known for his relentless pressure and brawling style, Piala started cautiously, allowing Laayibieke to dictate the early tempo.

PIALA’S CALCULATED APPROACH

However, as the fight progressed, the Cebuano found his rhythm, landing sharp one-two combinations while effectively countering the Chinese champion’s relentless attacks.

Piala’s calculated approach paid off as he repeatedly tagged Laayibieke with precise counterpunches, leaving the defending champion bleeding from both his nose and mouth.

Reeling from his first and only career defeat in Japan last year, Piala ensured there would be no repeat disappointment.

In the 12th round, he sealed his victory in emphatic fashion, sending Laayibieke crashing to the canvas with a perfectly timed jab-straight combination—electrifying the crowd at the NUSTAR Convention Center.

Dr. Winley Dela Fuente of OX KBDF Gaming, the event’s promoter, had initially offered a ₱100,000 bounty for a knockout win. However, Piala’s performance was so impressive that Dela Fuente awarded him the full amount despite the fight going the distance.

With the victory, Piala improved his record to 11 wins (1 KO) and 1 loss, while Laayibieke dropped to 10 wins (7 KOs) and 3 defeats.

Piala now joins an elite roster of champions under Cebu-based ARQ Boxing Stable, alongside WBA Asia South super flyweight champion Ian Abne, WBA Asia South flyweight titleholder Berland Robles, and WBF Australasian welterweight king Rodel Wenceslao.

SERVANIA FALTERS IN FIRST WELTERWEIGHT FIGHT

In contrast, veteran ring warrior Genesis Servania had a disappointing return to Cebu after 13 years. This was after he lost via a 10th-round technical knockout (TKO) to the hard-hitting Aketelieti Yelejian for the vacant WBO Oriental welterweight title.

The referee, Jerrold Tomeldan, had to step in at the 2:55 mark of the 10th round after Servania was relentlessly battered by Yelejian, while being pinned against the ropes and not throwing punches anymore.

The 33-year-old Servania who became known in Cebu during his ALA Boxing Gym days dropped to a 36-5 (win-loss) record with 16 knockouts.

Servania was in utter disbelief that the referee stopped the fight, arguing that he was still fit to continue.

Meanwhile, Yelejian improved to a 10-4-1 (win-loss-draw) record with three knockouts.

