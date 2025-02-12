Find the perfect dining experience for every love story at The Mall | NUSTAR

Why do we celebrate Valentine’s Day? Some trace it back to ancient traditions, others see it as a modern excuse to pause and appreciate the people who matter most. But no matter the reason, one thing remains certain—sharing a good meal has always been at the heart of every celebration.

Whether it’s a quiet dinner for two, a gathering with family, or a fun food trip with friends, The Mall | NUSTAR offers a variety of dining experiences to make every moment special.

Love at Its Finest

For those seeking an intimate and refined experience, Level 1 The Strip offers a curated selection of restaurants, each with the perfect ambiance for romance. Discover a luxurious dining experience where every dish is crafted to perfection, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

UCC Mentore

Start your love-filled day with a delightful coffee experience at UCC Mentore, where Filipino warmth meets Japanese charm.

Savor their newest Lengua Omurice or indulge in their latest beverage creations like Hot Biscoff Latte, Apple Caramel Latte, and Orange Chocolate Latte. Classic brews, teas, and refreshing non-coffee options are also available.

Call 0954 984 6227 for inquiries.

Kazuwa Prime

Love deserves a grand celebration, and Kazuwa Prime delivers just that. Enjoy exclusive Valentine’s promos with up to 20% off on select dishes.

Gather family and friends with the Feast for 5+1 Promo, where every five full-paying adults get one free Kazuwa Prime Lunch-Dinner Special. Sushi lovers can make their date even more O-sushi special with 20% off all signature sushi with Sushi Amour. And don’t forget to save room for dessert—the K-Prime Yorokobi Promo offers 2 Desserts + 2 Coffee or Matcha for only P799 per couple.

Make the night sweeter with their Self-Love Celebration Promo at P1,899 per pax for a sumptuous full-course meal available until February 16, 2025. For couples, the KOI Special at P3,998 for two offers a romantic spread featuring signature Japanese delicacies.

To make the evening even more memorable, enjoy a front-row seat to a Teppanyaki Master Show, where expert chefs dazzle with sizzling flavors and spectacular knife skills.

Open 24 hours. For reservations, contact 0985 336 9999.

Barcino

Toast to love with a fine bottle of wine and rich flavors of Spain at Barcino, where Spanish chefs use traditional techniques to bring you an authentic culinary experience.

Savor signature dishes like Cochinillo, Paellas, and a variety of tapas, each exuding the flavors customary across Northern Spain. Pair your meal with Sangria, Spanish cider, or a selection of premium wines sourced from Spain, Chile, California, South Africa, and France for the perfect date night.

Whether you’re celebrating romance or simply indulging in exceptional flavors, immerse yourself in the beauty of Spanish cuisine and fall in love, the Spanish way.

Call 0956 022 9720 for reservations.

Good Luck Hot Pot

Step into a world where fine dining meets cultural artistry at Good Luck Hot Pot, where every meal is more than just food—it’s an experience. Known for its exquisite seafood creations and Chinese artistic performances, this celebrated dining destination brings a touch of elegance and excitement to every gathering.

With a reputation that spans China and the Philippines, Good Luck Hot Pot has earned the title of the “Disney of Oriental Dining,” captivating guests with its signature blend of tradition and spectacle.

For reservations, call 0967 066 6888.

Casual, Cozy, and Just Right

On Level 2, enjoy a dining experience that balances comfort and sophistication. Whether it’s a casual date or a get-together with loved ones, these restaurants provide a welcoming space to share a meal, a toast, and a moment to remember.

Abaca Baking Company

Let love rise with the sweet aroma of freshly baked goods at Abaca Baking Company. Known for its handcrafted pastries, it’s the perfect place to enjoy intimate moments with your special someone.

From buttery croissants to delicious all-day breakfast options, every bite is a little piece of joy. Whether you’re sharing a cozy breakfast or indulging in a leisurely brunch, Abaca Baking Company offers a charming atmosphere to celebrate love in the most delicious way.

To book your table, call 0962 204 3153.

Café Laguna

Savor the heartwarming taste of Filipino home-cooked classics at Café Laguna, where tradition and love are served in every dish. Since 1991, Café Laguna has been the go-to place for authentic Filipino comfort food, and its newest location at The Mall | NUSTAR continues this proud legacy.

Whether you’re enjoying the rich flavors of Kare-Kare with Bagoong, indulging in Crispy Pata, or trying their exclusive Cochinillo, each dish tells a story of family and heritage. Don’t miss the Sinigang na Salmon sa Miso at Mustasa and the refreshing Pako & Pomelo Salad, both adding a distinct Cebuano twist to your meal.

For dessert, indulge in Langcabcab, a delightful combination of langka ice cream with cassava wafer and cashews—sure to leave you craving more.

With its warm ambiance evoking the charm of a Spanish-era home, Café Laguna offers the perfect setting for a cozy, memorable Valentine’s celebration.

To reserve, call 0960 825 7855.

Texas Roadhouse

Indulge in hearty American flavors at the newly opened Texas Roadhouse, where hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and legendary margaritas take center stage.

Whether you’re craving a perfectly grilled USDA Choice Sirloin or the famous Ft. Worth Ribeye, every bite is a celebration of quality and taste. Complete your meal with made-from-scratch sides and a toast to love with their signature margaritas.

Book your table now at texasroadhouse.com.ph or call 0954 347 8395.

Taiwan Sha-bu Sha-bu

Enjoy a warm and intimate dining experience at Taiwan Sha-bu Sha-bu, where you can create a meal that’s truly your own. With only the freshest, top-quality ingredients, every bite is a celebration of flavor and freshness.

Choose from a variety of rich, savory broths or opt for something light and refreshing. Customize your hot pot with an array of fresh vegetables, premium proteins, and succulent seafood, then enhance the flavors with signature dipping sauces.

Reserve your table at 0977 735 6722.

KOSHIMA by Nonki

For sushi lovers, KOSHIMA by Nonki offers masterfully crafted sushi courses made with the freshest ingredients.

Experience an intimate omakase journey at the sushi bar, where the chef curates a personalized menu right before your eyes. From delicate sashimi to expertly crafted nigiri, each bite unfolds a perfect balance of rich and subtle flavors.

Book your table at 0917 189 5163 or 0917 316 5155.

YEONWHA The Premium by Kaya

Experience an elevated Korean BBQ feast featuring premium aged meats and traditional flavors at YEONWHA The Premium by Kaya.

Indulge in their exclusive Hanwoo beef, known for its rich marbling and tenderness, or try their signature sot-bap, a stone pot rice dish bursting with savory goodness.

Whether you’re celebrating love with a partner, family, or friends, YEONWHA offers an authentic and unforgettable dining experience.

For inquiries, call 0919 008 0377.

Taste the Adventure

Love is an adventure, and so is dining at the Level 3 Food Hall! Explore flavors from around the world and discover new favorites—just like in love, surprises make it exciting.

Here’s a complete list of the dining options waiting for you:

Each stop is a chance to share new flavors with the one you love.

From Filipino and Asian to Spanish and American cuisines, celebrate love with a feast of flavors at The Mall | NUSTAR. Indulge in exquisite dishes, share intimate moments, and make this Valentine’s one to remember—because every love story deserves the perfect setting.