PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions strengthens ties with GAB

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) strengthened their partnership through an intimate meeting and courtesy call at GAB’s central office in Metro Manila on Wednesday, February 12.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, led by its chief, Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot, along with PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s standout boxer and reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight champion Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, visited the GAB Central Office.

They were accompanied by consultant and matchmaker Edito Villamor, as well as PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions officials Edsel Burlas and Jemerito Sosoban. The delegation was warmly received by GAB Chairman Atty. Francisco J. Rivera, who assured them of GAB’s commitment to addressing their concerns and supporting the growth of boxing in Bohol.

During the meeting, Podot highlighted various concerns in Bohol’s boxing scene. Despite PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ significant efforts to elevate the sport through its premier “Kumong Bol-Anon” boxing series—now on its 20th installment—there remain aspects that need further development.

“We recognize the relevance of boxing among us Filipinos. The sport has brought us to the international limelight. Rest assured, we will take note of all your concerns, and together, we will improve professional boxing in the Philippines,” Rivera stated.

Additionally, Rivera shared GAB’s upcoming programs aimed at enhancing the welfare of professional boxers. These initiatives include sports science forums, nutrition and strength conditioning seminars, an in-depth discussion on the manual governing professional boxing, and a refresher course for boxing officials.

Moreover, GAB expressed its willingness to support Suganob in attaining an academic degree while he continues his pursuit of becoming a boxing world champion.

Currently, Suganob (16-1, 6 KOs) is the No. 1 contender in the WBO light flyweight division. He is awaiting a title shot against reigning world champion Shokichi Iwata, with their highly anticipated showdown expected to take place this year.

