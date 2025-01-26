Jerwin Ancajas K.O’s Mepranum in 2 rounds to win GAB title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas wasted no time dispatching fellow Filipino Richie Mepranum, securing a second-round knockout victory to claim the Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) super bantamweight title on Saturday, January 25, in Iligan City.

The former world champion logged his second straight win since suffering a ninth-round stoppage loss to Takuma Inoue in February 2024 in Japan.

Ancajas delivered a devastating body shot that floored Mepranum in the second round, sealing the win in emphatic fashion.

The 33-year-old Ancajas, one of MP Promotions’ top boxers, improved his professional record to 36 wins (24 KOs), four defeats, and two draws.

CONFIDENCE BOOSTER

Known for his long reign as the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super flyweight champion from 2016 to 2021, Ancajas has been working his way back into title contention.

Before defeating Mepranum, he earned a bounce-back victory over Sukpasried Ponphitak via disqualification in Manila last September.

This latest win was a statement performance, with Ancajas landing a perfectly timed right uppercut to Mepranum’s abdomen. The impact sent Mepranum to his knees, visibly writhing in pain, and unable to beat the referee’s count.

Mepranum, a seasoned veteran with 38 wins (12 KOs), 10 losses, and one draw, saw his back-to-back victories over Dexter Alimento and Kim Lindog from 2023 to 2024, come to an end.

Saturday’s victory was a significant confidence booster for Ancajas as he looks to climb higher in the bantamweight world rankings.

Currently ranked No. 8 by the WBA and No. 13 by the WBO, he is eager to continue his journey toward regaining world championship status.

