Andales captures PBF interim title in stunning fashion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Ar-Ar Andales captured the interim Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight title by knocking out Reymark Alicaba in the ninth round on Wednesday night, February 12, in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

The former world title challenger, ranked No. 13 in the International Boxing Federation’s (IBF) light flyweight division, overcame a first-round knockdown to clinch the interim PBF crown in a thrilling toe-to-toe battle with the taller and more powerful Alicaba.

This victory marked Andales’ third consecutive win following a series of back-to-back draws during his campaign in Japan, improving his record to 17 wins, seven knockouts, two losses, and three draws.

On the other hand, Alicaba absorbed his sixth defeat, dropping his record to nine wins and seven knockouts.

Both boxers lived up to their reputations as hard-hitting contenders, bringing an electrifying fight in the historic city of Vigan.

Alicaba shocked Andales in the opening round, landing a clean right straight that sent the latter to the canvas.

However, Andales quickly recovered from the knockdown and turned the tide of battle.

Undeterred by the early knockdown, Andales relentlessly pressed forward, unleashing a barrage of punches from all angles to neutralize Alicaba’s reach advantage.

Though Alicaba attempted to stave off Andales’ relentless pressure with jabs and straight punches, he could not escape the onslaught.

The relentless volume of punches began to take its toll on Alicaba, who slowed down significantly in the later rounds. With his opponent on the ropes, Andales capitalized, unloading a series of punishing blows.

In the ninth round, a powerful right overhand from Andales sent Alicaba crashing to the canvas.

Alicaba failed to rise in time to beat referee Jerrold Tomeldan’s count, officially awarding the knockout victory to Andales. /mme

