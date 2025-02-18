Cesafi Esports: Formaran, Abatayo lead USC to twin victories

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors delivered spectacular performances over the weekend in the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3.

Coming off a runner-up finish in both Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Valorant last season, USC made a strong statement by sweeping both of their scheduled matches held at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

In their MLBB showdown against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), the Vamos Warriors cruised to a 2-0 sweep.

Shin Mavrick Formaran was the star of the match, putting up a flawless 12-kill, zero-death performance to earn Player of the Game honors. He also tallied 12 assists, showcasing his dominance in all facets of the game.

Meanwhile, in Valorant, Johanssen Abatayo spearheaded USC’s victory, sweeping the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons 2-0 in their best-of-three series.

Abatayo registered 24 kills, four assists, and 21 deaths, with an impressive 303 Average Combat Score (ACS). USC overwhelmed CEC 13-5 in Game 1, but the Dragons put up a tougher fight in Game 2 before ultimately falling 11-13.

In MLBB action, the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters dominated host team CIT-U, securing a 2-0 victory. The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons also emerged victorious, defeating the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, 2-0.

Meanwhile, in Valorant, CIT-U bounced back from its MLBB loss by routing the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 13-5, 13-6. The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) also secured a win, overpowering UP Cebu with scores of 16-4 and 13-7.

