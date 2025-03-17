Bohol hospital probes death of 9-month-old baby

TAGBILARAN CITY — A government hospital in this city is conducting a thorough investigation on the death of a 9-month-old girl who had fever and diarrhea.

In a statement on March 8, the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center (GCGMMC) said its priority was “to determine the facts of what occurred and to learn from this experience to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

“This investigation will be conducted with the utmost care and sensitivity, and we are working diligently to gather all necessary information,” it said.

“We understand the public’s need for answers, and we want to assure everyone that we will release the findings of our investigation in a timely and appropriate manner. Transparency and accountability are paramount to us,” it added.

Vomiting

In a Facebook post, Maricel Igang narrated her ordeal and vented her frustration on GCGMMC for the death of her daughter.

She said she brought her daughter to the hospital on March 3 due to fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.

They were entertained and given medicine. A laboratory examination was also requested for the infant’s stool and urine analysis.

When they went home, the baby was still experiencing the same symptoms so she brought her again to GCGMMC on March 4.

Igang insisted that her daughter should be admitted but she was told the baby was ok.

The baby was given Oresol, an oral rehydration solution used to treat moderate dehydration.

When they reached home, the infant’s condition worsened.

She was pulling her hair and biting herself as if she was experiencing a lot of pain in her head and body.

Investigation

On March 5, the baby was brought again to GCGMMC.

Igang said she expected that her daughter would be okay after an intravenous insertion in the leg.

However, the infant did not recover.

Had GCGMMC allowed her daughter to be admitted, Igang said the baby would not have died.

“They were so slow in attending to my daughter. If only my daughter was admitted, she should have survived,” she said.

Despite the incident, GCGMMC said they remained dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care to all their patients, and are committed to continuously improving our services.

GCGMMC added they would share the results of the investigation with the family as soon as they are finalized.

