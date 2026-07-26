Habagat weakens over Visayas; isolated rains to continue in Cebu

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The effects of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, have eased over the Visayas after bringing persistent rains in recent days, the state weather bureau said Sunday, July 26.

In its daily forecast, the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) said monsoon rains will continue to affect Aklan, Antique, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.

The rest of the Visayas, however, may experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms or brief weather disturbances triggered by intense heating.

READ: Pagasa warns of floods as habagat brings rains to Cebu

In Cebu, temperatures may range from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the Visayas, Pagasa added.

READ: Pagasa: Typhoon Noul, habagat to drench most of PH

Weekly weather outlook

Pagasa said scattered rains will continue over the Ilocos Region, Bataan, and Zambales due to the southwest monsoon on Monday, July 27.

The rest of the country may experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.

From Tuesday to Thursday, most parts of the country may experience generally fair weather, although localized thunderstorms are still possible in the afternoon to evening.

Meanwhile, Pagasa continued to monitor Typhoon Noul, formerly known by its local name Kiyapo, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

As of 3 a.m. Sunday, the typhoon was moving toward Mainland China.

Pagasa said Noul no longer has a direct effect on the country’s weather conditions.

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