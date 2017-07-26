Kayu Kitchen + Bar turns one

KAYU Kitchen + Bar celebrates a year of satisfying Cebu’s palate with modern-fusion cuisine paired with a first-class culinary experience.

Nestled along 32 Sanson Road, Kayu features Western to Asian dishes innovated by passionate Cebuano Chef Francis “Izzy” Sy.

Crafting culinary recipes at a young age, Chef Izzy earned his degree at the International Culinary Arts Academy of Cebu (ICAAC) and Culinary Institute Greystone in Napa Valley, California which opened doors for him to work in big-shot restaurants such as Morimoto and Kitchen Door. After gaining the experience, he went back to Cebu to pursue the restaurant business with his mother, Marisse Sy, who also has a knack for unique culinary creations.

Among Kayu’s famous dishes include the Beetroot Salad, Fish Taco, Poached Red Snapper, Charred Octopus, Duck Confit, Glazed Salmon, Pan Seared Parrot Fish, Braised Shortrib and Kayu Skillet.

Kayu is open for breakfast every Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 AM – 10:30 AM and lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM. Their tapas bar is also open from Friday to Saturday, 10:00 PM -12:00 PM.

For reservations, call 406-3095 or visit kayu.ph for more info.