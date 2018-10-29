Bus drivers undergo drug test as part of PDEA’s Oplan Undas

A surprise drug test was conducted to at least 100 bus drivers and dispatchers of the Cebu South Bus Terminal and North Bus Terminal as part of the Oplan Undas of-of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Lawyer Wardley Getalla, director of PDEA, said they don’t want to be complacent even during All Saints and Souls Days as drug traders may take the opportunity to transport drugs through the terminals and ports.

Getalla said bomb and drug-sniffing dogs were also deployed to the terminals and ports.