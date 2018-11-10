USPF dethrones USC, clinches 2018 Cesafi boys’ volleyball title

The University of the Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers successfully reclaimed the title of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) boys volleyball tournament.

The Baby Panthers emerged as champions after defeating the defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 25-16, 25-27, 29-27, 34-32, in Game 3 of their best-of-three finals on Saturday night, November 10, at their home turf, USPF Gym.

USPF rookie Amil Pacinio Jr. was declared as the Most Valuable Player of the season.

He also bagged the Best Opposite Attacker award.