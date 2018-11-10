City to start giving free rides to BPO employees on Monday

WORKERS from the business processing outsourcing (BPO) industry will now have more reasons to feel safe after the Cebu City government will start ferrying them to their respective workplaces for free.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that the free bus ride for call center agents in the city will be expanded to cover more routes.

Osmeña said two buses will provide free rides to call center agents working in I.T. Park in Barangay Apas, Cebu City with its designated stops at JM Del Mar Avenue and Geonzon Street in I.T. Park, and Metro Colon.

They will be operational starting this Monday, November 12.

This is on top of the existing free bus ride from Barangay Talamban to Cebu Business Park, and vice versa.

Each bus will cover separate routes and corresponding bus stops.

Route 1 will cover the uptown areas in Cebu City with stops at JY Square, Capitol Building, Fuente Osmeña Circle, Harrison Park in Osmeña Boulevard and Abellana National School.

Route 2 will cater to passengers from the city’s northern district with stops at the corners of F. Cabahug Street, Hipodromo Road, T. Padilla Street, Mabolo Church, and the corners of S. Osmeña Street and Osmeña Boulevard.

The buses will ply these routes from 12 midnight to 6 a.m.

Ronald Malacora, chief of the city government’s Department of General Services (DGS), told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that the buses’ operational hours are meant to serve workers in graveyard shifts.

“We’ve observed that during these hours, workers have a hard time finding jeepneys to get in and out of I.T. Park. It’s dawn too so you expect that the streets are dark, and prone to criminals,” said Malacora.

“From there, we will see what needs to be improved and adjusted,” he added.

Osmeña decided to provide free transport to BPO employees after the killing of call center agent Loraine Temple along Pope John Paul II Avenue in Barangay Mabolo.

Temple reportedly put up a fight against two motorcycle-riding robbers who shot her on the chest before fleeing with her bag.