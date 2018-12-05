DENR orders clearing of illegal structures built on Sta. Fe’s shorelines

Environment officials in Cebu and Central Visayas are now in Sta. Fe town in Bantayan Island to verify the location of its shoreline monuments.

They are also set to order the clearing of structures that are built within the 20-meter easement that is a violation of the Water Code of the Philippines.

Executive Director Gilbert Gonzales of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) led verification of shoreline monuments in Barangays Pooc and Talisay in Sta. Fe town.

Gonzales was joined by Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Jose Cleo Cary F. Colis, Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Officer Raul Pasoc, and Enforcement Division Chief Viernov Grefalde.

The group also visited the newly built ranger station located in Barangay Pooc that would serve as DENR-7’s satellite station in Bantayan Island.