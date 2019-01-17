Judges to 6 finalists vying for Sinulog Idol title: Sing from the heart

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sinulog Idol Season 10 will end on January 17, Thursday at Plaza Independencia with six grand finalists competing for the title.

Judges will only choose from James Alfafara, Jessa Abaquita, Shim Dagatan, Vanessa Parame, Rache May Parco, and Zane Dugaduga after Jake Batiancela and Maica Papas were eliminated on January 16, Thursday during the Rock Night.

But for resident judges and mentors Ryan Mark Borinaga, Jay Unchuan, and Apple Abarquez, what does it take to be the next Sinulog Idol grand winner?

For Borinaga, a Sinulog Idol should be a story teller.

“I am looking for someone who sings from the heart and who knows how to tell a story through songs. If you cannot tell the story, then there is a failure of communication,” he told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Another quality that Borinaga is looking for in the next Sinulog Idol is the right attitude.

“If you do not have the right attitude then I am sorry but dili ko ma impress. I keep telling the Sinulog Idols na I do not care if kamo ang most talented ani na batch or bisan asa pa mo maabot. For me, attitude is beyond,” he added.

Coach Abarquez also agrees with Borinaga.

“A Sinulog Idol should have the heart when he sings. It is very important to convey the message of your song,” she told CDN Digital.

What Abarquez likes in this batch is their resilience despite the positive and negative comments they received.

“The strength of this batch is there is so much support from each other,” she added.

Unchuan advised the grand finalists to have fun.

“Mao na ang kulang gyud. This is not worth it if you are not having fun,” she told the reporters.

Sinulog Idol is a week-long singing battle under Sinulog Foundation Inc. produced by Soundtraxx Production Studio.

Prizes up for grabs are P50,000 (first place), P30,000 (second place), and P20,000 (third place)./dbs