PAREF Springdale celebrates 2nd Curriculum Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines – PAREF Springdale’s Curriculum Festival is an open-house event that showcases the works of students within the school year through performances and exhibits in the different subject areas.

Launching the event with this year’s theme: “Fostering joyful and meaningful learning,” the school opens its gates from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on January 25, 2019 to parents, relatives and friends.

The school also welcomes non-Springdale families and students who are looking to experience the PAREF way of education.

Waiting to guide the valued guests for the campus tour are students who carry PAREF Springdale’s vision in their hearts which is “to be the leading school of character in the South.”

One of the must-experience features of the said event is the classroom immersion wherein students get to participate in an on-going class while their parents get the chance to observe.

For more information about PAREF Springdale’s Curriculum Festival, feel free to contact the school at 232.2220. You may look for Mr. Jason P. Dante, marketing officer.