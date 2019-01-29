UV’s Suerte, Sackor named into Mythical 5 in National Collegiate Championship

Cebu City, Philippines – Cesafi Most Valuable Player Rey Suerte of the University of the Visayas (UV) was included in the Mythical Five selection in the National Collegiate Championship Presidents Cup on Monday evening.

Joining him in the selection was teammate Bassieru Sackor and three members of the champion team Ateneo de Manila – Thirdy Ravena, BJ Andrade, and eventual MVP Isaac Go.

Suerte and Sackor carried the fight for the Cebu-based Green Lancers during the championship game against the Blue Eagles on Monday night but their efforts weren’t enough as UV suffered a 95-71 rout against the UAAP champions.

Playing in his final game donning the green and white jersey of the Green Lancers, Suerte sizzled for 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Sackor added 16 points and 12 rebounds while team skipper Josue Segumpan had 14 points, four boards and two steals.

Go led Ateneo with 15 points, spiked by four three-pointers. Andrade finished with 13 while Ravena had 12 markers. /bjo