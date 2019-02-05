Ermita fire victim on saving dogs: Family, Bicol and Yumi come first

CEBU CITY, Philippines – When the fire broke out in a densely populated area in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, residents rush not only to save some of their belongings but also their pets that they have considered as part of their families.

One of them was Natividad Capuno, a meat vendor in Unit 1 in Carbon Public Market who sought shelter temporarily inside the market after her two-storey house in Sitio Kastilaan was gutted, Tuesday afternoon.

Capuno was with her two dogs when Cebu Daily News Digital spotted her watch the flames ravage at least 100 houses in three sitios in Ermita – Sitios Vendor, Bato, and Kastilaan from her stall in Carbon Public Market.

The dogs are named Yumi and Bicol.

“Kaning duha nako nga iro. Tulo ni sila pero ang usa murag naglaag pa to. Naa ra ni sila sa balay. Maoy pinakauna girescue sa akong mga anak,” said Capuno.

She said she was relieved that the dogs were safe because they had been a part of the family in the last five years.

She said that they had given the family companionship and happiness.

“Palangga kaayo namo ni sila. Spoiled. Adto ra na sa balay magpuyo. Unya malingaw sad mi kay naa mi kauban sa balay. Labi na ako ra (sa balay nabilin) unya ang mga bata nagskwela,” Capuno explained.

The 69-year-old vendor, who is born and raised in Sitio Kastilaan in Ermita village, said this had been the first time that a fire struck and burned down their house.

She added that they were fortunate enough to save several of their belongings such as their clothes, utensils, and appliances.

They are requesting government officials to give them a place to stay.

“Dili man sad mi pwede mupuyo dinhe kay palengke man. Among gipangita karun kay asa mi pwede makapuyo kadyut,” Capuno said.

Based on initial findings from the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP – 7), they estimated around 400 individuals affected by the fire that broke out at 1:15 p.m.

Some of them sought shelter on the ground floor of the unfinished Unit II of Carbon Public Market while the others opted to stay inside Barangay Ermita’s gymnasium.

Officers from the Cebu City Government, and village officials are now conducting a headcount to determine the number of individuals, families, and houses affected by the fire that reached to general alarm at 2:22 p.m./dbs