BFP-7 chief: Two Ermita residents hurt in fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two people were confirmed to have sustained injuries when a huge fire broke out in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.



Fire Senior Superintendent Gilbert Dolot, director of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP – 7), said the victims were identified as Worley Cerelles and Wendel Takoloy.

Dolot said Cerelles sustained lacerations or cuts in the arms while Takoloy received first-degree burns on his arms.

He added that the victims were being treated by first-aid personnel.

The fire affected Sitios Pig Vendor or Vendor, Bato, and Kastilaan or Katsilaan. Initial investigations from BFP – 7 said that the flames started from a house owned by a certain Ronron Sarmiento.

The alarm was received at 1:15 p.m., and was raised to general alarm at 2:22 p.m. It was placed under control at 3:07 p.m. or nearly two hours later.



At least 100 houses were burned down, and authorities are still calculating the damage incurred.

