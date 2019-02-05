BFP-7 chief: Two Ermita residents hurt in fire
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two people were confirmed to have sustained injuries when a huge fire broke out in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.
Fire Senior Superintendent Gilbert Dolot, director of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP – 7), said the victims were identified as Worley Cerelles and Wendel Takoloy.
Dolot said Cerelles sustained lacerations or cuts in the arms while Takoloy received first-degree burns on his arms.
He added that the victims were being treated by first-aid personnel.
The fire affected Sitios Pig Vendor or Vendor, Bato, and Kastilaan or Katsilaan. Initial investigations from BFP – 7 said that the flames started from a house owned by a certain Ronron Sarmiento.
The alarm was received at 1:15 p.m., and was raised to general alarm at 2:22 p.m. It was placed under control at 3:07 p.m. or nearly two hours later.
At least 100 houses were burned down, and authorities are still calculating the damage incurred.
