Police raid house of confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones in Minglanilla, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The house of suspected drug lord Franz Sabalones in Modena Subdivision, Minglanilla, Cebu is being raided this morning, March 1, 2019, by the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CCPO),

The operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), armed with a search warrant, are implemented the search amid reports that the drug syndicate identified with Sabalones is making a comeback.

Sabalones, a confessed drug lord, surrendered to then Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in August 2016 and had identified a number of police officers in Cebu in his payroll.

Salabones, a native of San Fernando town in southern Cebu, has since left police custody and his whereabouts has been unknown.

But several suspected drug personalities identified with Sabalones have been killed by unknown assailants or by the police during drug busts. Several other drug suspects linked to Sabalones have also been arrested by the police. /elb

