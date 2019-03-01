DepEd Cebu City officials to meet, tackle ‘Momo Challenge’ issue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) in Cebu City will meet next week together with school principals to discuss about the controversial web game, “Momo Challenge.”

DepEd-Cebu City Schools Superintendent Dr. Bianito Dagatan said that they had to discuss it, after authorities had warned the public, especially children, in participating into such challenges following reports that the game would allegedly dare participants to hurt themselves.

“Information technology is very useful to us, but kinahanglan pod tan-awon ang mga bata, with the help of the parents, kun unsa nga mga application ang gigamit sa mga bata,” Dagatan said.

He said that children must only download mobile applications, which would be beneficial to them, especially to their studies.

“Kinahanglan ang cooperation sa parents and teachers aron ma-discuss ug matudloan ang parents how to know unsa nga app gigamit sa bata ug magiyahan nga kinahanglan beneficial to them,” he added.

Dagatan said that as of the moment, DepEd has not yet issued any written order on the issue.

He also advised teachers to regulate the use of cellular phones to students during class hours.

Dagatan added that parents should monitor the mobile applications downloaded by their children, especially that there are some apps that can be accessed offline.

“Atong ipaagi sa parents, aron dili tah maka-encroach sa privacy sa mga bata to look sa applications sa ilang cellphone,” he said./dbs