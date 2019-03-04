Pygmy sperm whale found dead in Danao City may have been hit by a ship’s propeller

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The pygmy sperm whale (Kogia breviceps) found dead in the shores of Barangay Maslog in Danao City, Cebu on Sunday, March 3, 2019, died of traumatic injuries to its head that may have been inflicted by a sea vessel’s propeller.

Based on the assessment of Dr. Roque Noya, chief of the Danao City Veterinary Services Office (CVSO), the deep cuts in the head of the pygmy sperm whale that was already at the early stage of decomposition was believed to be caused by the impact of a ship’s propeller.

The other abrasions and lacerations at the body of the pygmy sperm whale, Noya said, might have been inflicted by carnivorous fishes that came across the whale’s cadaver.

Read more: Suspected bottlenose dolphin found dead in Danao City

According to Noya, the pygmy sperm whale might have surfaced, causing it to be hit by a vessel’s propeller, either because it was searching for food or because it was not feeling well enough to stay in the deeper parts of the sea.

“Isa sa nagtrigger nga maigo sa propeller ang marine animals is if they are not feeling well mao na nga di sila kaadto sa lawom nga bahin sa dagat. Pwede pod nga nipahabaw ni sila to look for food,” Noya said.

He added that worsening water pollution may have also caused the whale to feel ill.

Michelle Mondigo, Information Officer of Danao City government, said they continue to strengthen their efforts in addressing water pollution to help preserve marine life.

“On our end, ang cleanup drive ang gi-sige namo og implement kay we believe that all waste materials thrown irresponsibly in our waters will have a negative impact to marine life. We have routine cleanup drive especially on all coastal barangays thru our puroks,” Mondigo said in a text reply to CDN Digital.

“Also, our City Agriculturist holds weekly meetings with all Bantay Dagat Members for the protection of our waters and marine sanctuaries and also protection against illegal fishing. This incident (dead whale) will be endorsed to the group,” she added. /bmjo