‘Captain Marvel’ shoes? Take all our money!

Captain Marvel finally premiered here in the Philippines yesterday and I’m not going to give away too much… but it’s an awesome watch. If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s an idea on how you can gear up and support Carol Danvers in your own way.

Adidas just revealed that they’re releasing a Captain Marvel-inspired AM4 running shoe which will have a red, blue, and gold colorway. It will also have the superhero’s star symbol and space elements.

Last night, I saw people wearing Captain Marvel shirts at the cinema, and I’m willing to bet that there will be cosplays of her in the following days as well. This shoe will complete the look.

Artist Jen Bartel designed the shoe and said that she “wanted to create a design that was extremely wearable but unique and still had some elements of my illustration work.”

Even Brie Larson herself wants a pair. (We’re still waiting for Nike to release those custom Captain Marvel shoes they gave to Brie, TBH.)

NEED! — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 6, 2019

The Adidas x Captain Marvel shoes will drop on March 8 at Foot Locker stores in the US. International shipping will also be available. Woop!

Photo courtesy of Foot Locker’s Instagram account

