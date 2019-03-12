Cesafi standouts with Davao on playing against Cebu City: It’s nothing personal

Cebu City, Philippines — Former University of the Visayas Green Lancer standout and Davao Occidental sparkplug Emman Calo insists it’s nothing personal but strictly business when he and the rest of his Tigers squad take on his hometown Cebu City Sharks in the playoffs of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League this Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Davao.

There are three players on the Tigers — the top seed in the South Division of the league — that have a connection to either Cebu or its premier inter-collegiate league, the Cesafi.

These are Calo, former University of San Jose-Recoletos guard James Regalado and ex-University of Cebu wingman, AJ Asis.

Calo shares he is excited to see familiar faces and players that he has either teamed up with or gone up against in “panalay leagues” around the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

“Excited kaayo ko makigduwa balik sa Cebu Sharks. Usa pa, makita na naku akung mga suod nga amigo ug mga former teamates naku and also makita pa naku si coach Titing Manalili. Hometown lang nako but trabaho lang walang personalan,” said the popular guard who has gained a following, both for his offensive outbursts and comedic antics on the floor, which included hugging famous actor, Xian Lim, during a game against the Mandaluyong El Tigre.

The same goes for Regalado, who is treating this match-up with the Sharks as some sort of reunion with players he played with and against in the Cesafi.

“Excited kay syempre mga kaila lang mga kalaban tapos parang throwback lang sa college,” said Regalado.

Both Calo and Regalado, however, share the same sentiment that the Sharks — albeit a wounded one with star wingman Patrick Jan Cabahug in sick bay owing to a sprained ankle — will be a dangerous opponent, and one they should not mess around with.

“Tan-aw nako nga ma-challenge jud mi sa Cebu Sharks kay bisan ug wala si Cabahug, naa man japon silay mga batang ikapuli nya but dako jud unta nga factor si Patrick sa Sharks. But sa karon, hinaot maulian dayon cya sa iyang injury para unta makadula siya ug balik sa Sharks,” Calo remarked.

“But kami mga Tigers dili mi magkumpyansa because kung nag ready mi, mas labaw pa nagready ang Cebu Sharks para sa playoffs but ako lang maingon ready na jud kaayo mi sa playoffs. Just one game at a time lang,” he added.

Regalado is also expecting the vaunted Cebuano fighting spirit to be on full display in their playoff series.

“Actually expected namo na mag double effort sila labi na wala si Pat. Tapos alam mo naman pag storya nimu Cebuano about sa basketball, dili gyud na papildi. Lalaban talaga yan. Makig baylo jud nag nawng.” /bmjo