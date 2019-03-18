NBI-7 exec: Christine Silawan was killed around 6 to 7 p.m. on March 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Christine Lee Silawan, 16, was most likely killed around 6 to 7 p.m. of March 10.

That is according to the results of the medico-legal examination of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7).

Francis Señora of the NBI-7 Cybercrime Division said in a press briefing at the NBI-7 office in Cebu City on late Monday afternoon of March 18, that 17-year-old suspect became a person of interest because he was the last person seen with Silawan after the 6 p.m. Mass in a church in Barangay Pajac.

Lawyer Antonio Pagatpat, deputy director for Regional Services Office of the NBI National, was also present in the press briefing.

Señora said that the last CCTV footage of the victim, showed that she was with the suspect at around 6 p.m.

The NBI-7, however, does not consider the case closed yet, and they are still looking for two other suspects.

Señora said that the suspect could not have been alone during the time when the crime was committed.

He was also tightlipped when asked if the suspect admitted to the crime.

However, Señora said that the suspect admitted to his romantic relationship with the victim.

The NBI is looking into jealousy as the motive of the killing with the suspect being possibly jealous with Silawan’s male friend.

The CCTV footage showed that Silawan and the suspect were fighting on the streets of Pajac.

Señora also said that the suspect, who is a student, was believed to have been aided by the other suspects in the killing.

DNA examinations are also being done on the cotton swab taken from the autopsy to find out if Silawan was raped.

Señora said that they believed that they had a strong case against the suspect.

When asked about the reward money, he also refused to answer the question.

A murder and cybercrime complaint were filed against the suspect at the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, March 18. Cybercrime was also filed against the suspect because he used the facebook as a tool in relation to the crime.

The suspect, being a minor, is under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development./dbs