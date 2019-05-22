Get ready for rainy days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Soon the days of being drenched in sweat because of hot weather will be replaced by raindrops and umbrellas.

As the weather bureau announced that we are officially in transition from summer to the rainy days, here are some things to remember to bring when you get out of the house or the office to avoid getting wet.

Umbrella. This is the best weapon that you should bring on a rainy day. A foldable umbrella can fit in your bag and comes in handy whether it’s the rain your avoiding or the glaring heat of the sun.

Jacket or raincoat. We do not have snow here but with the rainy days come the cold breeze and it sure will give you chills. To avoid unwanted shivers, bring your favorite jacket or sweater.

Extra clothes. Philippines, or make that Cebu, weather can be extremely unpredictable so these days, it’s better to bring an extra set of clothes inside a day bag. If you work in an office, keep an extra set of clothes in your locker or drawer. You never know when these clothing pieces will come in handy especially in the rainy days.

Small towels. Wipe away the raindrops and the remnants of the rainy day outdoors with these handy towels.

Ziploc bags or plastic bags. Reuse those plastic bags from your previous shopping or grocery trips to protect your things from getting wet. Ziploc bags can come in handy though in case you get caught in the rain. Place your cellphones, notebooks in these waterproof bags.

It doesn’t hurt to get ready on rainy days! / celr