PRO-7 RIAS: Bontuyan has records of six counts of dishonesty filed in Ombudsman

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Police Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) revealed that slain Police Captain Delfin Bontuyan had six counts of dishonesty cases filed against him in 2016 at the Office of the Ombudsman in Central Visayas.

Consequently, on the same year, Bontuyan was reaasigned from the Crime Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) to Cordillera. He was later reaasigned again to the Sulu Provincial Police Office, his last assignment before his death.

Lawyer Prince Rayner Robles, the chief of the Investigation and Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said on Thursday, May 23, 2019, that they recently found records of the cases of Bontuyan at the Ombudsman with “pending resolutions.”

Although he is not privy to the cases, Robles said these may be in relation to discrepancies in his past statement of accounts.

Robles there are no records saying that the reassignment of Bontuyan to the Cordilleras was connected to these six counts of dishonesty filed against him.

He said background information may prove essential to the investigation of his death, especially since Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, the director of the Police Regional Police in Central Visayas (PRO-7), instructed a thorough background check on Bontuyan after his death.

Bontuyan was shot dead by four unknown assailants on board two motorcycles on Tuesday afternoon, May 21, 2019, near the intersection of St. John Paul II Avenue Extension and A. Soriano Street in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Sinas previously said that Bontuyan was allegedly both a ninja cop and a narco cop, which meant Bontuyan was both involved in the illegal drug trade and in the protection of drug lords and pushers. /bmjo