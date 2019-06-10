Ganados: Pressure on to win back-to-back Miss Universe crowns for PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “It still has not sunk in.”

This was the reaction of Gazini Christiana Ganados hours after she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2019 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on June 9, Sunday.

Ganados spoke to CDN Digital in a quick phone interview on Monday afternoon.

“I feel so happy. All the hard work paid off. I was hoping for the best during that night,” she said.

After winning the crown, Ganados said she still had no definite schedule for a homecoming in Talisay City, Cebu.

For now, she is busy with fulfilling media interviews with her fellow Binibining Pilipinas 2019 winners.

The 23-year-old Cebuana beauty queen admits that the pressure is on for a back-to-back win for the Miss Universe 2019 crown.

Ganados revealed that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray offered help for her Miss Universe 2019 stint.

“She (Gray) treated me like her sister. She told me that she is just one chat away if I need help,” Ganados added.

The Cebuana beauty queen also assures fans that she will do her best in Miss Universe 2019 as Gray had set the bar high last year.

Meanwhile, Gray also congratulated Ganados in an Instagram post when she turned over the crown to Gazini at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on June 9, Sunday.

“It’s time for another Filipina’s life to change. Congratulations to @gazinii and to the rest of our newly crowned queens. Excited to see you all make our country proud,” she captioned her photo.

Pageant fans in the country is hoping for Ganados to win the fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines.

Other three Filipina women who won the Miss Universe crowns in the past were Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Aside from Gray, Wurtzbach also revealed that Ganados has been one of her favorite candidates in this year’s batch.

The former Philippine bet congratulated Ganados through an Instagram story.

“Funny though cause when asked who my favorites are I always start with Gazini,” Wurtzbach said.

The 29-year-old beauty queen turned actress has no idea which beauty camp Ganados belongs.

The Talisay City native was trained by Kagandahang Flores (KF) Cebu headed by Jonas Borces while Wurtzbach belongs to Aces and Queens under Jonas Gaffud.

“I just loved her vibe,” Wurtzbach said./dbs