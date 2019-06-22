Singer JK Labajo to girlfriend model Wroblewitz: Happy birthday, bbq

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano singer Juan Karlos Labajo has a sweet birthday message to his rumored girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz.

Labajo shared photos of Asia’s Next Top Model (AsNTM) Season 5 grand winner on his Instagram account on June 22, Saturday.

“Happy birthday bbq,” he first captioned his post.

He described the Filipino-German model as kind, beautiful, and smart.

“I’m right by your side always. Islibidu,” the Cebuano singer ended his birthday greeting.

Aside from Wroblewitz’s photos, the Cebuano singer also shared a holding hands photo.

The Filipina-German model turned 21 years old on June 22 and currently on a birthday trip at Pulo Cinta Eco Resort in Indonesia.

Both stars are romantically linked to each other since last year.

Based on Labajo’s Instagram account, he has been posting solo photos of Wroblewitz.

One of them was posted during February 14 which he captioned, “Ang aking Buwan.”

“Buwan” is a song popularized by Labajo which recently won Song of the Year during the MYX Music Awards in May 2018./dbs