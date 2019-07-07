Duterte dares US: Declare war on China and we will join you

|July 07,2019 - 02:06 PM

“Now I say, you bring your planes, your boats to South China Sea. Fire the first shot and we are just here behind you. Go ahead, let’s fight . . . We have an RP-US pact, so let us honor it. Do you want trouble? OK, let’s do it”
President Duterte

 

MANILA, Philippines — In another rant against the United States and critics of his handling of the maritime dispute between Manila and Beijing, President Rodrigo Duterte dared Washington to declare war on China.

He lambasted his critics, particularly Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, former Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario and former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales for criticizing his China policy.

No fan of Obama

“If war breaks out, I will drag them out,” he said in a speech on Friday night at the opening of Chen Yi Agventures Rice Processing Center (CYA-RPC) in Alangalang town, Leyte province.

The President has been critical of the United States, particularly former US President Barack Obama, for criticizing his bloody war on drugs. When he assumed office in 2016, he announced he would be moving away from US influence and would be boosting ties with China.

He later set aside the July 2016 ruling by the international arbitral court that invalidated China’s expansive claims over the South China Sea to warm ties between Manila and Beijing in order to get more Chinese aid and investments. The Philippines brought the challenge against China in 2013.

