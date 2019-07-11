Singers Morisette Amon, Daryl Ong working with songwriter Salazar on new song

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fans of Cebuana singer Morissette Amon will expect a new song after she collaborated again with songwriter Francis “Kiko” Salazar.

The Cebuana singer revealed in an Instagram post that she and Daryl Ong, “The Voice of the Philippines” Season 2 alumnus, are working on a new song written by Salazar.

“Around this time 5 years ago, we first met and worked on a song that changed our lives forever that is #AkinKaNaLang,” Amon captioned their photos.

The song, “Akin Ka Na Lang” was one of the official entries of Himig Handog P-Pop Love Songs in 2014.

This was also one of her hit songs after joining “The Voice of the Philippines” Season 1 in 2013.

“Akin Ka Na Lang” was eventually part of her self-titled debut album, “Morissette” in 2015.

Read more: Cebuana singer Morisette Amon tagged as “the queen” by Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

“Now we are reunited and back in the studio working this new beautiful soundtrack that (we) can’t wait to share with you all,” Asia’s Phoenix said.

Aside from “Akin Ka Na Lang,” Salazar is also the composer behind Amon’s “Panaginip” which was released in 2018.

Dream tandem

The songwriter also expressed on his Instagram account how happy he was that he was working with Amon and Ong.

He called both Kapamilya singers as his dream-come-true tandem.

The collaboration with the two Kapamilya singers is also part of his celebration on his 10th year in the industry.

“I’m starting off with my dream-come-true tandem @itsmorissette and @imdarylong collaborating on this song that I wrote intentionally for them (the joys of being a songwriter indeed). It took us a bit longer but definitely and undeniably worth all the wait,” Salazar said.

Salazar also assured his followers that he would reveal more collaborations from the other artists in the future.

Meanwhile, Ong also posted a clip on his video where Amon was singing a few lines of their new song.

So far, the title of the upcoming song was not yet revealed from any of their posts.

“Eto, konting patikim,” Ong said.

This is not the first time that Ong and Amon collaborated. Both had their own rendition of Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason” in 2018. /dbs