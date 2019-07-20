Truck driver apologizes for Boljoon accident, resigns future to fate

BOLJOON, Cebu, Philippines—The driver of the mini dump truck, which fell off a roadside cliff killing nine individuals and injuring 22 others, said he will accept the charges against him.

“Mangayo lang unya kog pasaylo sa mga naangol. Wala gyod to tuyoa. Aksidente ra to tanan,” he said in an interview with CDN Digital.

(I am asking forgiveness to all the casualties. I did not mean it to happen. Ot was an accident.)

READ: DepEd District Schools to raise funds for Boljoon accident victims

Nieres said that the mini dump truck was already used by the Boljoon municipal government for at least two years when he became its driver a year ago.

He admitted that the dump truck had problems with the brakes and was repaired multiple times.

For this reason, he checked the truck before fetching the children and teachers.

Finding no problem, he proceeded to Barangay Nangka.

As he was going downhill, Nieres noticed that he could no longer control the truck.

READ: 9 killed after student-loaded dump truck falls off cliff in Boljoon

The truck was rapidly descending.

Nieres said he knew he needed to act fast.

He had two choices at the moment: continue driving and risk the truck falling off the cliff or try to maneuver the truck so it will hit an elevated portion to save the passengers.

Nieres chose the latter but the truck turned upside down throwing off its 30 passengers and killing six children and two adults.

The driver said he was not drunk during the incident and the statements of some survivors were not true.

“Dili man intawon ko hubog ato. Aksidente ra gyod to tanan. Unta mapasaylo ko nila. (I was not drunk. It was all an accident. I hope they forgive me),” said Nieres.

The Boljoon police recently said that Nieres was not drunk after testing negative of alcohol.

READ: Police says truck driver was not drunk

READ: Boljoon accident takes nine lives, leaves shattered dreams in its wake

Nieres, who hails from Negros Oriental, said he will face the charges filed against him.

The charges of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide and multiple injuries will be filed on Monday, July 22.