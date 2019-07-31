Lapu mayor to barangays: Collect garbage or face charges

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued a stern warning to all barangay officials: Collect uncollected garbage within 24 hours or face charges.

Chan made the order after he received complaints from residents through social media.

The mayor even identified Pusok as one of the barangays with a garbage-collection problem, particularly in Sitio Mustang.

“Atong gimanduan ang atong Solid Waste, CENRO (City Environment and Natural Resources Office) ug atoang Environmental and Sanitation Committee to check the area kun kinsa ning mga barangay nga wa mokolekta sa ilang basura,” Chan said.

(I’m ordering our Solid Waste, CENRO (City Environment and Natural Resources Office) and Environmental and Sanitation Committee to check the area and identify the barangays that didn’t collect their garbage.)

Chan said that at present, the city is implementing a fine of P500 to P1,500 against those who will be caught violating the City’s garbage segregation ordinance.

He also wants the city council’s committee on health and sanitation to review the ordinance in order to increase its penalty and fines.

Currently, the city has contracted private haulers to collect their garbage in their transfer station in barangay Soong.

The collected garbage will then be brought to Binaliw, Cebu City or in the town of Aloguinsan for proper disposal. /bmjo