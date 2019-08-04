Accenture’s men, Lear’s lady booters top Aboitiz Cup’s BPO football tourney standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Accenture and Lear tightened their hold of the top spot in their respective divisions after winning their matches Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the 21st Aboitiz Football Cup at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Accenture now has six points at stake in the top spot of the BPO Men’s after tallying its second win at the expense of Lear, 2-0.

In contrasting fashion, the lady booters of Lear, also solidified their hold of the top spot in the BPO Ladies with a 1-0 edging of Primary Structures. The win gave them four points following last weekend’s draw.

Eperformax, for their part, opened their bid with a 1-0 victory against Bake and More.

Another team that had a successful first match outing was ERCO FC with a 7-0 thrashing of Arkiteks United in the Executive Open.

ERCO FC, however, was not so successful in the 38 Above category, after bowing to the Don Bosco (DB) Alumni, 0-8./dbs