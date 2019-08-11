Spectators miss Piolo in Ironman 70.3 2019

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu— Richie Canama and her three daughters occupied a portion of the sidewalk along Plaridel Street in Mandaue City as early as 5 a.m. to wait for the bike phase participants of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu.

But the four were especially waiting to see a familiar face in the competition – Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual.

“Naghuwat unta mi ni Piolo pero wala man siya,” said Canama, 43.

(We were waiting for Piolo (Pascual) but he was not among the participants.)

Although disappointed, Canama and her children stayed, watched the race and cheered for the other bikers who passed by their area.

The Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 triathlon included a 45-kilometer bike leg, which kicked off in Lapu-Lapu City, traversed to Mandaue City through the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, and headed for the South Coastal Road in Cebu City before they made a turn in Talisay City.

Canama and her neighbors in some other residents near Plaridel Street clapped and cheered as bikers passed by them, including Australian Tim Reed, who led the race and was minutes ahead of the other contenders.

Canama said that every Ironman event, she, her daughters and some neighbors had always waited by the sidewalk, trying to spot some celebrities, particularly Pascual. The just concluded Ironman 70.3 was the eight straight year that Cebu has hosted the triathlon event.

Pascual, despite being part in the race for the past years, was not part of this year’s Ironman as he and other co-stars in ABS-CBN are in the United States for the tour of the network’s Sunday show “ASAP.”

This year, the roster of participating celebrities included Cebuano actor Paul Jake Castillo, news and information show host Kim Atienza and Bubbles Paraiso.

Despite missing their idol, Canama said they were still entertained by the skillful bikers that passed by them.

In Mandaue City, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) Chief Florentino Timor said that traffic was smooth despite the closure of some roads covered by and near the race’s course.

In an interview, Timor said all their 200 traffic enforcers were deployed both in the Ironman bike course and in other major streets in the city.

“Even if we consult Waze or on Google Earth, we can see that the traffic is still smooth except in the part of the bridge which was used in the bike course,” Nimor said at the height of the race.

The city roads that were closed for the bike course were reopened soon after the racers have all passed through the city at noon.