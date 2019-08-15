Waterfront’s ‘Pride’ Fashion Show a colorful celebration of diversity, love

Cebu City, Philippines—The “Pride” Fashion Show, one of the highlights of Cebu Style Week 2019, was a night to remember as it gathered not only top Cebuano designers but also noted members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community in Cebu.

The event, held last July 5, 2019 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, was a celebration of equality, acceptance, diversity, and love.

Anders Hallden, the general manager for Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino said it was a historic evening in Cebu.

“It is important that we keep pushing the matter so that everybody live the way they want. Human rights is for everybody, no matter” said the Swedish GM.

The night showcased the creations of top Cebuano designers Humberto Villegas, Alejandro Godinez Jr., Edwin Alba, Edward Castro, Axel Que, Mike Yapching, Rei Escario, Mel Maria, Wendell Quisido, Marichu Tan, and Philipp Tampus.

Their creations were worn by some of the top LGBT personalities in Cebu, such as Queen of Cebu Universe 2011 Bee Urgello, who defined ‘pride’ as “being proud of one’s self.”

“It is a celebration in the LGBT community to gather in one celebration and just being happy about it,” Urgello told CDN Digital.

The Cebuana beauty queen also encouraged the LGBT community to be happy and celebrate diversity and different types of beauty every day.

Another LGBT personality who took part in the fashion show was Queen International Maria Paula Espina.

Just like Urgello, Espina also defined “pride” as a celebration of diversity everywhere.

“We showcased for who we are and what we are. We celebrate it in a way we are acknowledging us, others, and the existence of the entire community,” Espina said.

She also hopes that LGBT community is being accepted as part of the humanity and not because they are being tolerated.

Lawyer and Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva also rocked the runway.

Oliva said the LGBT community is a big community and a proud people.

“I just hope and I want to see the day that we don’t have to celebrate pride anymore because everyone do not have special privileges but everyone is just equal,” Oliva said in a speech which was flashed on screen.

Missed the fashion show?

Here are some photos of the creations of Cebu’s top designers: /bmjo

By Humberto Villegas

by Alejandro Godinez Jr.

by Edwin Alba

By Edward Castro

by Axel Que

by Mike Yapching

by Rei Escario

by Mel Maria

by Wendell Quisido

by Marichu Tan

by Philipp Tampus