Waterfront’s ‘Pride’ Fashion Show a colorful celebration of diversity, love

By Michelle Joy Padayhag |August 15,2019 - 01:53 PM

Cebu City, Philippines—The “Pride” Fashion Show, one of the highlights of Cebu Style Week 2019, was a night to remember as it gathered not only top Cebuano designers but also noted members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community in Cebu.

The event, held last July 5, 2019 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, was a celebration of equality, acceptance, diversity, and love.

Anders Hallden, the general manager for Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino said it was a historic evening in Cebu.

“It is important that we keep pushing the matter so that everybody live the way they want. Human rights is for everybody, no matter” said the Swedish GM. 

The night showcased the creations of top Cebuano designers Humberto Villegas, Alejandro Godinez Jr., Edwin Alba, Edward Castro, Axel Que, Mike Yapching, Rei Escario, Mel Maria, Wendell Quisido, Marichu Tan, and Philipp Tampus.

Their creations were worn by some of the top LGBT personalities in Cebu, such as Queen of Cebu Universe 2011 Bee Urgello, who defined ‘pride’ as “being proud of one’s self.”

“It is a celebration in the LGBT community to gather in one celebration and just being happy about it,” Urgello told CDN Digital.

The Cebuana beauty queen also encouraged the LGBT community to be happy and celebrate diversity and different types of beauty every day. 

Another LGBT personality who took part in the fashion show was Queen International Maria Paula Espina.

Just like Urgello, Espina also defined “pride” as a celebration of diversity everywhere. 

“We showcased for who we are and what we are. We celebrate it in a way we are acknowledging us, others, and the existence of the entire community,” Espina said. 

She also hopes that LGBT community is being accepted as part of the humanity and not because they are being tolerated.

Lawyer and Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva also rocked the runway.  

Oliva said the LGBT community is a big community and a proud people.

“I just hope and I want to see the day that we don’t have to celebrate pride anymore because everyone do not have special privileges but everyone is just equal,” Oliva said in a speech which was flashed on screen. 

Missed the fashion show? 

Here are some photos of the creations of Cebu’s top designers: /bmjo

By Humberto Villegas

Regal Oliva wearing a creation of Humberto Villegas. CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

Digital photo | Marc Cosep

by Alejandro Godinez Jr.

Digital photo | Marc Cosep

Digital photo | Marc Cosep

by Edwin Alba

Edwin Alba. Digital photo | Marc Cosep

Edwin Alba. CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

By Edward Castro

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

by Axel Que

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

by Mike Yapching

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

by Rei Escario

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

by Mel Maria

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

by Wendell Quisido

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

by Marichu Tan

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

by Philipp Tampus

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.