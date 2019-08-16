DepEd-7: Parents should be included in dengue prevention drive

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Including parents in the information drive about dengue prevention in schools is one of the measures that the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) will be implementing amid the Health Department’s nationwide declaration of a dengue alert.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 assistant director, said in an interview that they would make sure that the parents would attend the dengue prevention seminars or information campaign.

Jimenez said this would be a way to address the issue of reaching more people for the information campaign to work.

He also said that they would encourage these parents to practice these measures in their homes and in the barangays.

He was referring to the dengue preventive measures discussed during the information campaign or seminars.

These include the 4S (search and destroy mosquito breeding places; secure self-protection; seek early consultation; and support fogging and spraying in hotspot places) and the 4 o’clock habit, which encourages the community to also do their part in weeding out the mosquito eggs.

He said that we would need to implement these information drive and preventive measures against dengue despite the region having a low number of dengue cases.

“Kung dili man gud nato totally ma eradicate ang dengue at least dili mo saka ug dili ma punan and current cases (If we cannot totally eradicate dengue at least we could prevent the cases from rising),” said Jimenez.

Jimenez added that as of the moment, they would also be reminding and reiterating the do’s and don’ts of managing the environment in the school areas.

