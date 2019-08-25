Pagasa: Cebu to have fair weather for Sunday’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bright skies are expected to greet contingents and spectators of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo this afternoon, August 25.

Weather Specialist Jhomer Eclarino of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said that raining is unlikely during the day because of the absence of cloud formations over Cebu.

But he warned those who wanted to watch especially the Pasigarbo sa Sugbu street dancing competition of temperature that would range form 26 to 33 degrees Celsius with a heat index of up to 39 degrees Celsius.

Eclarino said it would be best for spectators to bring umbrellas that would protect them from over exposure to the heat of the sun. Water and other liquids are also needed to rehydrate.

A total of 44 contingents will fill a portion of Osmeña Boulevard from the Cebu Provincial Capitol to the Cebu City Sports Center during the street parade of this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbu that will start at 1 p.m.

Ritual dance will happen at the sports center at 6 p.m.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will be closing roads that will be used during the parade as early as 11 a.m. today.

Road closures will be implemented along Osmeña Boulevard from the corner of N. Escario Street to the Cebu City Sports Center and portions of Don Gil Garcia Street, M. Velez Street, R.R. Landon Street, P. del Rosario Street, J. Alcantara Street, and V. Rama Avenue up to Lucio Drive. | dcb