Lapu-Lapu islands’ villagers isolated by 6 days of rough seas may avail of calamity loan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents from eight barangays on Olango Island and the island-villages of Caohagan, Caubian and Pangan-an who were adversely affected by six days of rough seas may avail of calamity loan offered by government agencies and institutions.

Last Thursday, August 22, the Lapu-Lapu City Council declared these island-barangays under a state of calamity due to the disruption of economic activities in these areas during the suspension of trips from mainland Mactan and Cebu to these islands and vice versa from August 4 to 9, 2019 due to the gale warning issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

This qualified the affected residents to avail of the emergency loan offered by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), for those working in the government; and the calamity loan programs of the Social Security System (SSS) and Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF), for private-sector workers.

According to the GSIS website, a calamity-hit area must be declared under a state of calamity by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan or Panglungsod or the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) so that their members could apply for an emergency loan.

An active GSIS member who has remitted at least three months of premium for the past six months can avail of up to P40,000 in emergency loan, which is payable for three years or 36 months of straight payment.

SSS members may also avail of up to P16,000 one-month salary credit for a calamity loan. The loan shall be payable for 24 months.

For the HDMF calamity loan, an affected resident may apply for the loan within 90 days from the declaration of a state of calamity.

HDMF may lend up to 80 percent of a member total accumulated value (TAV) or contribution provided that the member has remitted premiums for at least 24 months. The calamity loan offered by HDMF is payable for up to 24 months.

The inability of the islands’ residents to cross to Mactan Island due to the gale warning affected over 3,000 families, according to the damage assessment of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (LCDRRMC).

This included 2,189 families from the barangays on Olango island, 582 on Caubian, and 300 on Pangan-an. The LCDRRMC office has yet to consolidate the number of families affected in Caohagan.

The LCDRRMC recommended last August 9 that a state of calamity be declared in these islands because “the worst impact of the gale [warning] prevented motorboats from ferrying passengers and goods thus stopping the transport of food supplies and resulting in a shortage of food and fuel.”

The LCDRRMC resolution said the disruption in transport triggered blackouts and transport of seriously ill patients who needed intensive care and prevented professional workers from reporting to their respective offices in mainland Mactan and Cebu.

Following the declaration of the state of calamity in the island villages, Lapu-Lapu City may now tap P7 million from their quick response fund for the relief items for the affected families.

LCDRRMO Chief Nagiel Bañacia said they would start purchasing relief items, including food and medical supplies, for distribution to the affected residents.

The gale warning was issued by Pagasa last August 4 and lasted until August 9 due to rough sea conditions brought by the intensified southwest monsoon and Tropical Depression Hanna.

The gale warning barred all sea vessels below 250 gross tonnage (GT) from sailing./elb