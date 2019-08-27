Parian cop chief: Day-as shooting victim knew his killer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He knew his killer.

Police Captain Armando Labora, Parian Police Precinct chief, said this after the investigation showed that Jerwin Jumao-as spoke to the man, who shot dead Jumao-as at past 7 p.m. of August 26 in Barangay Day-as.

Labora said in a phone interview on August 27 that the Jumao-as, who was cruising along M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Day-as stopped and parked his motorcycle near the motorcycle of the assailant, who flagged him, when he passed by the area.

“Nag storya paman ni sila karyot unya gipusil dayun siya,” said Labora.

(The victim spoke with his assailant for a few minutes before the assailant shot him.)

Jumao-as died on the spot after he was shot several times in the body by the unidentified assailant, who fled on his motorcycle after attacking the victim.

Investigation showed that Jumao-as was heading home from Mandaue City to his home in Barangay T. Padilla in Cebu City at past 7 p.m. on Monday, August 26, when he was flagged by the assailant in Barangay Day-as.

After Jumao-as stopped and spoke with the person, who stopped him, the latter pulled out a gun and shot Jumao-as several times.

Labora said that the victim’s mother, his wife, and his common-law wife, rushed to the area after hearing about the shooting and found out that it was Jerwin, who was killed.

The crime scene was just at least a kilometer away from the victim’s house, where he lived with his mother, his wife and his common-law wife, said Labora.

He said that the wife and the common-law wife were both pregnant.

Labora said that they were investigating the love triangle and illegal drugs angles as possible motives in the killing.

He said that the victim served time in jail for illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms in July 2017./dbs