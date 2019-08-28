Taxi driver who tore citation ticket freed after posting bail

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A taxi driver who was jailed for tearing a citation ticket issued by a Talisay City traffic enforcer was released from detention earlier today, August 28, after he paid a P3, 000 bail for his temporary liberty.

Judge Charina Navarro – Quijano of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities in Talisay City allowed Jose Cusmod to post bail for the resistance and disobedience to an agent of person in authority that was filed against him.

An announcement on Cusmod’s release from detention was posted past 5 p.m. today on the City of Talisay Public Information Office facebook page.