PCG-7 calls for dialogue with shipping companies to raise safety concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Wanting to address concerns on the safety of sea travels in the region, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas has called for a dialogue with shipping companies on Monday, September 2, to remind them of the need to comply with safety procedures and mitigating measures imposed on sea travels.

“Nalilimotan na po yata nila yung practices ng safety,” said Encina.

(It seems that the already forgot to comply safety practices.)

Netizens who saw of the photo break which CDN Digital posted on the accident have expressed concern on the safety of sea travel in the country.

“Bakit marami yatang aksidente sa sa dagat ngayon sunod sunod a,” said Ely Ruiz Cuevas.

“NO.MORE SAFETY NING MGA BARKO KARON…ASA RA MAN ANG MARINA,” commented Duyogi Ko.

Encina said that they found the need to already dialogue with ship operators following the recent accident involving MV Mika Mari 8 of Jomalia Shipping which tilted to its left side while docked at the Consuelo port in Camotes Island.

