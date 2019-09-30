Bridge in Mambaling now officially the Scoutmaster Sergio P. Damazo, Jr. Bridge

Cebu City, Philippines—From now on, the bridge in F. Vestil Street in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City shall be officially known as the Scoutmaster Sergio P. Damazo, Jr. Bridge.

This as the Cebu City Government through the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission held a naming ceremony held on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Present during the ceremony were Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, Vice Mayor Michael Rama and members of the family of Damazo.

Watch Labella’s speech here:

Mayor Labella on Scoutmaster Sergio Damazo Jr. Bridge WATCH: Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella speaks during the naming ceremony of the Scoutmaster Sergio Damazo, Jr. Bridge in Mambaling, Cebu City on Monday, September 30, 2019. The mayor said Damazo was a scoutmaster worth emulating by politicians in the country. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月29日周日

Scoutmaster Damazo was born on February 20, 1932. He became a faculty member of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in the 1950s when he also became the school’s scoutmaster.

He then served as district Scout commissioner for South Cebu City and became a life-long member of the Executive Board of the Cebu Council of the Boy Scout of the Philippines.

Read: Bid to name Mambaling bridge after Scoutmaster Damazo pushed

He was awarded as scoutmaster of the year for the national level in 1970 and years after, he was awarded as a Model Filipino Awardee for Youth Service in 1986 in Cebu City.

In 1993, he was given the “Lifetime Achievement Award” during the 56th Charter Day of Cebu City on February 24, 1993.

The next year, he was one of the awardees of the Ten Outstanding Scoutmasters of the Philippines at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang Palace at the country’s capital.

Scoutmaster Damazo was most known for helping the detainees of the Bagong Buhay Rehabilitation Center to enter and practice scouting within the center.

He was able to gain the support of the founders of the Free LAVA (Legal Assistance Volunteers Association), Federacion De Abogadas Internacional (FIDA), and the USJ-R administration in his advocacy of instilling values of scouting among prisoners and street children of Cebu City.

He passed away in 2009. /bmjo