UV skipper says team lacked defense, communication in loss to USC

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A day after absorbing its second loss in the Cesafi college basketball tournament, the University of the Visayas (UV) went back to the drawing board to assess what went wrong. The Green Lancers were downed by the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 71-62, on Sunday night, October 13, 2019, to drop to 6-2 (win-loss) in the team standings. But they still hold first place.

Team skipper Ted Saga said coach Gary Cortes immediately worked on what the team lacked in the game against USC.

“(The) Coach let us realize what we lacked and what we did wrong,” Saga said.

So what went wrong for UV?

“We lacked communication on the court and defense,” the sweet-shooting big man said.

UV’s defense indeed looked a bit pale against USC, allowing Joshua Magic Marata to explode for 27 points capped off with seven triples.

Despite the loss, Saga said the team’s morale hasn’t gone down.

“We take [the loss] as a challenge. we have to accept the loss and move on. We just need to focus on our next game and focus on our defense,” Saga said.

UV next faces the University of Cebu (UC) on Sunday, October 20, 2019. /dbs