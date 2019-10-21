Despite sweep of UV in elims, coach says UC must stay focused, consistent to have a crack at title

Cebu City, Philippines—Having beaten the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) twice already this season, the University of Cebu (UC) has proven it is a serious contender for the title in this year’s Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

The Webmasters, the champions in the 2010 and 2011 season of the Cesafi, defeated the Green Lancers, 72-64, in their first meeting last September 15, 2019, before scoring another victory in the second round, 83-66, on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

UC, thus, swept its elimination round series with UV this season. The Webmasters are now carrying a 5-3 (win-loss) card while UV dropped to 6-3.

UC lead assistant coach Rocky Alcoseba believes the two victories over the Green Lancers are huge morale boosters for the Webmasters.

“Winning against the defending champs is big for us since they are the defending champions. But again, anyone can beat anyone at any given time. So we have to stay focused and prepare for every single game, “ Alcoseba, the son of UC head coach Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba, said.

The younger Alcoseba did admit, though, that the Webmasters are improving.

“I think the team is capable of playing at a high level,” he said.

Alcoseba, early in the season, said defense is playing a huge role in the success of the team this season.

And it showed in the two wins against UV, as it held the 13-time champions below 70 points in both games.

Alcoseba thinks, though, that for the team to make it all the way to the top, they need to be consistent.

“We need to be consistent every game, especially on the defensive end. We also have to limit our turnovers and improve our shot selection if we wish to be in to final four,” Alcoseba said.

UC has actually booked a semis stint with the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma (7-2), UV (6-3), and University of San Carlos (6-3). The seeding is the only thing left to be determined for the semis.

UC’s three losses were against SWU-Phinma, 65-58; USC, 75-58; and University of Southern Philippines (USPF), 78-72.