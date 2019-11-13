Controversies prompt Barug-PDP Laban to meet weekly

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s administration party, Barug-PDP Laban, will be meeting weekly to address pressing issues in the party.

This followed amidst reports of a falling out between Mayor Edgardo Labella and Vice Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama over differences in the preparations for the Sinulog 2020.

Labella is the president of the Barug-PDP Laban Cebu Chapter while Rama was the founder and president of Partido Barug, which was the local political party that formed an alliance with PDP Laban to form the Partido Barug-PDP Laban party.

Rama resigned as the chairman of the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) because he felt bypassed by the Sinulog Governing Board, which was created by the mayor.

Although both Labella and Rama assured that their relationship had remained strong, rumors spread about a persisting conflict between the two.

It was further fuelled by reporters that Rama has been invited in various engagements or meeting by the opposition, Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

“Because of so many intrigues surrounding the members of the party both from inside and outside, I was instructed to convene the party weekly for gatherings,” said Councilor Raymond Garcia, the majority floor leader.

Garcia said there had been no conflict between the two executives, but he affirmed that Labella had called a weekly meeting for the political party amid the recent controversy.

He also said Rama had been open to his meeting with opposition members for the sake of the council, something that did not worry the party.

Garcia said the administration had always been open to non-members and had wanted an inclusive kind of governance for a better Cebu City.

The councilor said the meeting was not decided upon because of the issue of the Sinulog, but simply for the desire to strengthen the unity of the party.

Garcia also said the meeting would address further issues faced by the party that would need to be settled to ensure a smooth sailing governance of the present administration./dbs