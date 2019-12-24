Cebu City gov’t offers shelter for stranded passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Cebu City government offered shelter to travellers who were left stranded in different ports here due to the cancellation of their trips on Monday night, December 23, 2019.

Stranded passengers were transferred to the Abellana National High School gym located along Osmeña Boulevard, where they were made to spend the night, said a Facbook post by the Cebu City Public Information Office. They will remain in the area until the suspension of sea travel is lifted.

“The Cebu City Government through the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and other key departments has provided temporary shelter for stranded passengers due to typhoon #UrsulaPH upon the instruction of Mayor Edgar Labella,” the post said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in the Visayas (Pagasa Visayas) issued heavy rainfall warning no. 3 at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, to warn residents of central Cebu of the possible occurrence of flooding in low lying areas and landslides in the mountainous areas.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued 2 p.m.,” says the advisory posted on the Dost Pagasa Visayas Facebook page.