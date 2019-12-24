Palma calls for prayers, help for areas affected by Ursula

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral was already full an hour before the Christmas Eve mass at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Some even brought with them their own chairs as they arrived at the cathedral despite storm signal number 2 being raised over Cebu City.

But while the rains brought by Typhoon Ursula failed to dampen the spirit of Christmas in Cebu City, it has wreaked havoc on several towns in northern Cebu.

Archbishop Jose Palma, who officiated the Christmas Eve Mass, called on the public to not let the their worries of the typhoon take over their celebration of Christmas Day.

READ: Signal No. 3 raised over Camotes as Ursula intensifies into a typhoon

“Bisan pa nga dunay bagyo, ang atong kasingkasing napuno sa kalipay. We have the right to say ‘Merry Christmas’ bisan pa og naay Ursula,” Palma said in his homily.

(Even if there is a typhoon, our hearts are filled with joy. We have the right to say “Merry Christmas” even if there is an Ursula.)

“Bisan sa taliwala sa natural disaster, makaingon gihapon ta nga malipayon kita pag-abot sa Niño kay ang iyang pagkatawo, Immanuel, nangahulugan nga ang Diyos nag-uban kanato,” the prelate added.

(Even in the middle of a natural disaster, we can still say that we are happy for the arrival of the Niño because his birth, Immanuel, means the Lord is with us.)

Palma also appealed to the public to extend prayers and help for the people affected by the typhoon.

He said the Caritas, the social services arm of the Archdiocese of Cebu, is ready to extend relief supplies for the affected areas.

READ: Ursula forces 1,299 people in north Cebu to spend Christmas eve in evacuation centers

In Daanbantayan, around 400 families from its coastal and island barangay have been evacuated due to threats of storm surge, violent winds and torrential rains.

Even the town’s disaster management team had to transfer operations at the municipal cultural center after their office was severely damaged by the winds.

The Maya-Bagay road in Daanbantayan has been rendered impassable due to fallen trees blocking the road. / dbs