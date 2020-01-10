240 participants expected for Suroy Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Tourism Office will already stop accepting payments for the Northern Escapade package of Suroy Suroy Sugbo on Friday, January 10.

The tour, which will cover 15 out of 16 towns in the north, including Bantayan Island, is slated on January 22 to 24, 2020.

Provincial Tourism Officer Maria Lester Ybañez said they needed to make an early cut off in the registration and auditing of payments since they would have to arrange for a sea trip heading to Bantayan Island on the second day of the tour.

As of Thursday, January 9, Ybañez said 170 individuals had already paid for the tour while they were awaiting the payments of 70 individuals who earlier reserved slots for the tour.

“That was why we scheduled the cut off much earlier because we needed to deal with the sea trip. Since one vessel cannot accommodate all of us at once, we also have to apply for a special permit with Marina (Maritime Industry Authority) to allow two vessels to sail at once,” Ybañez said.

The packages for the tour are pegged at P9,000 to P14,000 per person depending on the type of accommodation chosen by the guests.

Despite the damage in Medellin, Daanbantayan and the towns of Santa Fe, Bantayan and Madridejos in Bantayan Island due to the wrath of Typhoon Ursula on Christmas Eve, all five local government units will participate in the tour.

Medellin, however, has to move the venue for the program of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo to the town’s plaza and gymnasium after the Medellin Dockside was washed away by the violent waves during the typhoon./dbs