Lawyer, who survived January 3 shooting attack in Dumaguete, dies in hospital

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — After 10 days of fighting for his life, a lawyer who was shot and wounded by still unidentified gunmen, died in a private hospital in Dumaguete City at around 2 p.m., on Monday, January 13, 2020.

A member of the family, who asked not to be identified, confirmed to CDN Digital the death of Lawyer Ray Moncada, 74.

According to the family member, Moncada was connected to a life support until he succumbed to a single bullet wound from a .45 caliber pistol at the lower right portion of his back.

No other details were given.

Moncada as a lawyer handled land dispute cases.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) director, earlier confirmed that the lawyer had received death threats prior to the shooting incident.

Relatives also gave police investigators a letter from a certain “The Punisher” addressed to Moncada.

Entoma, in an interview with CDN Digital, expressed confidence that the investigators could still file an airtight case against the still unidentified gunmen.

He said the victim was able to tell the family about the threats he received prior to the shooting incident.

“Yes. Kung dunay continuity sa mga ebidensiya makafile man jud ta ani og kaso kung dunay link sa mga gibuhian nga istorya sa abogado ngadto sa iyang pamilya. Sa akong nahibal-an gikan sa mga imbestigador dunay gikuptan nga informasyon ang asawa ug iyang mga anak nga nasulti na ni attorney,” Entoma added.

(Yes. If there is continuity in the evidence, then we can file a case. If there is a link to the information that the lawyer told to his family. From what I have learned from the investigators, the wife and the children have information that the victim had told them.)

Entoma also said that the mobile phone of the victim would be submitted to the PNP Cybercrime Unit for examination.

“Atong ipa examine sa Cyber Crime Group. Usa sa atong tumong bisan makakuha ta ug circumstantial evidence nga makalink sa mga killer ug sa nagsugo. Duna toy mastermind. Mao ng among basihan ug ubang gipang relay si attorney ug sa iyang mga anak ug asawa,”Entoma said.

(We will have it examined by the Cyber Crime Group. One of our objectives for this would be to get circumstantial evidence that we can link to the killers and the mastermind of the crime. There is a mastermind. That is what we will look into and the other information that the lawyer conveyed to his wife and his children.)/dbs