USJ-R coach has high hopes for Gastador in PBA D-League

Cebu City, Philippines—Among the many who were excited with the selection of Cebuano cager Miguel Gastador in the recent PBA D-League Draft was his former coach at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), Leode Garcia.

Gastador, also known as the Cebuano Rocket, was picked second in the eighth round of the 2020 Draft by 2019 Foundation Cup runner up Marinerong Pilipino on Monday, January 20, 2020, in Manila.

Like a father seeing his son succeed, Garcia was simply overjoyed by Gastador’s selection to the PBA’s official minor league basketball organization.

“Nalipay ko sir nga naay team nga nikuha nya sa PBA D-League,” Garcia said in a Facebook Messenger chat with CDN Digital.

(I’m so happy that a team in the PBA D-League selected him.)

“Hopefully maka pakita siya ug maayong performance sa laing level nasad nga tournament nga iya duwaan karon,” he added.

(Hopefully he can put up a good performance in a different level where he will be playing.)

Garcia believes Gastador, a two-time Cesafi Slam Dunk King, has a high chance of stepping up with the Skippers, especially since he is familiar with the coaching style of coach Yong Garcia.

“Dako ug chance nga magamit si Miguel sa Marinero kay kaila nana sila daan sa coach nga si Yong Garcia,” the USJ-R mentor said.

(He has a big chance of getting used in Marinero because he is familiar with the coach, Yong Garcia.)

The 22-year-old Gastador also thinks he can adapt to the system of coach Yong, who was his coach when he played for Centro Escolar University (CEU). /RCG